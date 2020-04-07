Resources
Lynn Marie (Cathey) VanHooser

Lynn Marie VanHooser (Cathey)

Lynn Marie VanHooser (Cathey) was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 1st, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth, son Kevin (Nina), daughter Amanda, Grandchildren Samuel, Kenneth, Sarah, William and brother Michael (Suzanne).

To all who knew her, Lynn was a shining light and tender soul. Never a bad word to say about anyone or anything. She fed you, made you smile and laugh, comforted you in times of need, and guided you with her heartfelt wisdom and faith. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her, as we are all so thankful to have known and loved Lynn.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
