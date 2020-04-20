Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Stallworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Louise Stallworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynne Louise Stallworth Obituary
Lynne Louise Stallworth

Lynne Louise Stallworth, "Middle Girl" of Alvin J. and Louise B. Stallworth, departed this world on April 16, 2020.

Lynne was born on September 21, 1951, in Detroit. She was Baptized at an early age at St. Marks Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Cass technical High School, where her musical talents flourished as a member of the Harp and Vocal performing group. Always an excellent student, Lynne received a Bachelor's Degree from Wayne State University, where she pledged Tau Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Lynne received a Masters degree in Nursing from the University of Michigan. While living in Ann Arbor, she joined Second Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the Chancel Choir. On returning to Detroit, Lynne served faithfully at Hope United Presbyterian Church ( formerly St. Marks). Lynne served her community for many years as a dedicated nurse.

Lynne's parents pre-deceased her. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Hugh Stallworth (Fe); Sisters Stefani Stallworth Carter (Richard) and Iva Stallworth Fordham (Luther), Nieces Tuere Wheeler, Erin Fordham, Christin Johnson (Andre) and Kimberly Stallworth; Nephews Dr. Richard Alvin Carter(Danielle) and Timothy E. Stallworth, five Grand Nieces and two Grand Nephews, Dear Cousins and loving friends. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -