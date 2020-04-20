|
|
Lynne Louise Stallworth
Lynne Louise Stallworth, "Middle Girl" of Alvin J. and Louise B. Stallworth, departed this world on April 16, 2020.
Lynne was born on September 21, 1951, in Detroit. She was Baptized at an early age at St. Marks Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Cass technical High School, where her musical talents flourished as a member of the Harp and Vocal performing group. Always an excellent student, Lynne received a Bachelor's Degree from Wayne State University, where she pledged Tau Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Lynne received a Masters degree in Nursing from the University of Michigan. While living in Ann Arbor, she joined Second Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the Chancel Choir. On returning to Detroit, Lynne served faithfully at Hope United Presbyterian Church ( formerly St. Marks). Lynne served her community for many years as a dedicated nurse.
Lynne's parents pre-deceased her. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Hugh Stallworth (Fe); Sisters Stefani Stallworth Carter (Richard) and Iva Stallworth Fordham (Luther), Nieces Tuere Wheeler, Erin Fordham, Christin Johnson (Andre) and Kimberly Stallworth; Nephews Dr. Richard Alvin Carter(Danielle) and Timothy E. Stallworth, five Grand Nieces and two Grand Nephews, Dear Cousins and loving friends. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020