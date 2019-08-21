Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Lynnette Scott
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Lynnette Scott


1950 - 2019
Lynnette Scott Obituary
Lynnette Scott

Dearborn - Lynnette Scott passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 68.

Beloved wife of Joe D. Scott. Loving mother of Joe David Scott II. Cherished sister of John T. Williams, Jr., Walter Williams, Paul Williams, Carolyn Shook, and Greta Williams. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Visitation on Thursday, August, 22, 2019 starting at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Angela Hospice in honor of Lynnette. Please share a memory at : howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019
