Lynnette Scott
Dearborn - Lynnette Scott passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 68.
Beloved wife of Joe D. Scott. Loving mother of Joe David Scott II. Cherished sister of John T. Williams, Jr., Walter Williams, Paul Williams, Carolyn Shook, and Greta Williams. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Visitation on Thursday, August, 22, 2019 starting at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Angela Hospice in honor of Lynnette. Please share a memory at : howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019