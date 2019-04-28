|
|
M. Fred Capaldi
- - Age 102, April 26, 2019. Founder of Capaldi Building Co. Lifelong resident of metro Detroit, as well as Fountain Hills, AZ. Beloved husband of the late Louise. Loving father of Marlene Steele (Bob) and Fred (Barbara). Devoted grandfather of Julie, Jim, Patti, Marisa, Angel, Tim and Cristie. Great-grandfather of Madeline, Reilly, Ryan, Andrew, Emily, Abby, Nico, Jonny, Jackson, Leo, Eleanor, Penelope and Lulu. Dear companion of the late Mary Lou Riley. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon at Woodland, Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to St. Anne's Mead, 16106 W. 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48076.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019