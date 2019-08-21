Services
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Bettis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Joanne Bettis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Joanne Bettis Obituary
M. Joanne Bettis

Hazel Park - M. Joanne Bettis, of Hazel Park, MI, 92. Beloved wife of the late James Bettis. Loving mother of Jerry (Laura) Bettis, Bonnie Patrick, and Colleen Spano; dear grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Family and friend gathering Thur. 3-8PM, Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Brighton on Fri. 11am. (10am gathering) Message of comfort at 877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now