|
|
M. Joanne Bettis
Hazel Park - M. Joanne Bettis, of Hazel Park, MI, 92. Beloved wife of the late James Bettis. Loving mother of Jerry (Laura) Bettis, Bonnie Patrick, and Colleen Spano; dear grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Family and friend gathering Thur. 3-8PM, Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Brighton on Fri. 11am. (10am gathering) Message of comfort at 877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019