Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
M. Kathryn Williams

Royal Oak - Williams, M. Kathryn (Nee McAllister). February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael for 39 years. Loving mother of Michael (Ruthann) and Christopher (Kaitlin). Dear sister of Sandra (Jeff) Hart, Elizabeth Hamm and Robin (Alan) Hale. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of her Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak, MI. Memorials appreciated to the . Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
