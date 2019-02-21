|
M. Kathryn Williams
Royal Oak - Williams, M. Kathryn (Nee McAllister). February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael for 39 years. Loving mother of Michael (Ruthann) and Christopher (Kaitlin). Dear sister of Sandra (Jeff) Hart, Elizabeth Hamm and Robin (Alan) Hale. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of her Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak, MI. Memorials appreciated to the . Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019