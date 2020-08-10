1/
M. Vivian Marentette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Vivian Marentette

St. Clair Shores - M. Vivian Marentette, age 78 of St. Clair Shores, MI. passed away on August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Tony Marentette, Martin (Janice) Marentette, John (and the late Diana) Marentette and Amy (Robert) Sterner. Cherished grandmother of 6. Also survived by her 2 sisters and 1 brother. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made through www.spcaswmich.org in honor of Marie Marentette. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Inc. Duross Chapel, 28499 Schoenherr, Warren, MI. 48088. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 756-5530
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved