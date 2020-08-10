M. Vivian Marentette
St. Clair Shores - M. Vivian Marentette, age 78 of St. Clair Shores, MI. passed away on August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Tony Marentette, Martin (Janice) Marentette, John (and the late Diana) Marentette and Amy (Robert) Sterner. Cherished grandmother of 6. Also survived by her 2 sisters and 1 brother. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made through www.spcaswmich.org
in honor of Marie Marentette. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Inc. Duross Chapel, 28499 Schoenherr, Warren, MI. 48088. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
.