|
|
Mabel (Runco) Dell'Antonio
Novi - Mabel (Runco) Dell'Antonio, age 98, passed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Novi.
Beloved wife of the late Mario J. Dell'Antonio of 65 years. Loving mother of Frank (Ester) Dell'Antonio, and Mary (Chuck) Falsetti. Dear grandmother of Rodney (Sally) Falsetti, Nicole Falsetti, Marlo Dell'Antonio and great grandmother of Mikaela, Isabella & Marco.
Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Instate Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W 10 Mile Road, Novi from 10:00 AM until time of funeral liturgy 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019