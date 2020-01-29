|
Mabel M. Keller
Keller, Mabel M., age 90, died Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Thaddeus. Loving mother of Linda (Charles) Goossens, and Janet Keller (Timothy). Sister of William (Anne) Richardson. Private Services were held on Wednesday, January 29 at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020