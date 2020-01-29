Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel M. Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel M. Keller Obituary
Mabel M. Keller

Keller, Mabel M., age 90, died Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Thaddeus. Loving mother of Linda (Charles) Goossens, and Janet Keller (Timothy). Sister of William (Anne) Richardson. Private Services were held on Wednesday, January 29 at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -