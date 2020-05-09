|
Madeline A Wegrzynowicz (nee Kerfoot)
Sterling Heights - Passed away at the age of 78 on Mary 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 26 loving years to John V. Wegrzynowicz. Loving and devoted mother of John (Kimberly Bell) and JoAnne Wegrzynowicz. Loving sister of Judy (Dave) Etzkron, Jim (Sharon), Bob (Mary), Kathy (Pat) Ryan and Bill (Joanie) Kerfoot. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for Madeline at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020