Madeline M. Martini
Martini, Madeline M., October 13, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Francesco "Frank". Loving mother of Theresa (the late Joe) Vitale, Christine (Frank) Shevela and Linda (Stephen) Hasson. Proud grandmother of Renee, Carla and Samantha (Brandon). Dear sister of the late Victor (Renate) Lucia. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14085 E. 14 Mile Rd., Sterling Hgts., MI 48312, instate at 10:30 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com