1/1
Madeline M. Martini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline M. Martini

Martini, Madeline M., October 13, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Francesco "Frank". Loving mother of Theresa (the late Joe) Vitale, Christine (Frank) Shevela and Linda (Stephen) Hasson. Proud grandmother of Renee, Carla and Samantha (Brandon). Dear sister of the late Victor (Renate) Lucia. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14085 E. 14 Mile Rd., Sterling Hgts., MI 48312, instate at 10:30 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved