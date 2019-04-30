Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelyn Gruskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelyn Gruskin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Madelyn Gruskin Obituary
Madelyn Gruskin

West Bloomfield - Madelyn Gruskin, 94, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 26 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ben W. Gruskin; Cherished mother of Ronald (Wendy) Gruskin and Debra (Max) Ernst; Loving Grandma Madelyn of Jeffrey (Romy) Gluck and Lisa Gluck; Proud great-grandmother of Liv Alexandra Gluck; Devoted daughter of the late Isadore and the late Dora Widenbaum; Sister of the late Morris Widenbaum, the late Victor Widenbaum, and the late Eleanor Blazofsky. SERVICES WERE HELD SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now