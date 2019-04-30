|
Madelyn Gruskin
West Bloomfield - Madelyn Gruskin, 94, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 26 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ben W. Gruskin; Cherished mother of Ronald (Wendy) Gruskin and Debra (Max) Ernst; Loving Grandma Madelyn of Jeffrey (Romy) Gluck and Lisa Gluck; Proud great-grandmother of Liv Alexandra Gluck; Devoted daughter of the late Isadore and the late Dora Widenbaum; Sister of the late Morris Widenbaum, the late Victor Widenbaum, and the late Eleanor Blazofsky. SERVICES WERE HELD SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019