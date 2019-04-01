Services
Swanson Funeral Home [North West] - Detroit
14751 West McNichols
Detroit, MI 48235
313-272-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swanson Funeral Home [North West] - Detroit
14751 West McNichols
Detroit, MI 48235
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Detroit Unity Temple
17500 2nd Ave.
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Detroit Unity Temple
17500 2nd Ave
- - Mae Elizabeth Long-Anderson (105 years old), born on September 3, 1913, answered God's call on March 25, 2019. The native Sharon, Pennsylvanian and long-time Detroit resident, was the beloved wife of John Abraham Anderson. She was a retired nurse, avid volunteer, loving god mother, sister, aunt and friend.

Visitation - Thursday April 4, at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols, 4pm-8pm.

Funeral Service - Friday April 5, Family hour at 12-1pm, Service 1pm held at Detroit Unity Temple, 17500 2nd Ave. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 1, 2019
