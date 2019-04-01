|
|
Mae Elizabeth Long-Anderson
- - Mae Elizabeth Long-Anderson (105 years old), born on September 3, 1913, answered God's call on March 25, 2019. The native Sharon, Pennsylvanian and long-time Detroit resident, was the beloved wife of John Abraham Anderson. She was a retired nurse, avid volunteer, loving god mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Visitation - Thursday April 4, at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols, 4pm-8pm.
Funeral Service - Friday April 5, Family hour at 12-1pm, Service 1pm held at Detroit Unity Temple, 17500 2nd Ave. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 1, 2019