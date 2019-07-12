Services
C.W. Morris - J.W. Henry Funeral Home, Inc. - Highland Park
12700 Hamilton Avenue
Highland Park, MI 48203
(313) 868-3500
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
C.W. Morris - J.W. Henry Funeral Home, Inc. - Highland Park
12700 Hamilton Avenue
Highland Park, MI 48203
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
New Starlight Baptist Church
3710 Martin Luther King Blvd
Detroit, MI
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Starlight Baptist Church
3710 Martin Luther King Blvd
Detroit, MI
Mae Frances Petty


1935 - 2019
Mae Frances Petty Obituary
Mae Frances Petty

Mae Frances Petty, Founding First Lady of the New Starlight Baptist Church, Wife of the late Rev. Dr. Charles L. Petty, and mother of Sharon Zeigler, Cynthia Clarke, and Jacqueline P. Few, made her transition on July 5, 2019 in Dearborn, MI. Born on November 26, 1935, in Alton VA, to the union of the late Charlie Byrd and Martha Owen. She leaves to mourn her memories, her children, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 sister Edith Owen of Virgilina, VA.

Public Viewing Friday, July 12, 2019 9am-8pm, C.W. Morris-J.W. Henry Funeral Home,12700 Hamilton Ave. Highland Park, MI 313-868-3500

Celebration of Life Saturday, July 13, 2019, 9:30 am Family Hour, 10:00 am Funeral, New Starlight Baptist Church, 3710, Martin Luther King Blvd, Detroit, MI 48208.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 12, 2019
