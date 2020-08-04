1/1
Mafalda Campbell
Mafalda Campbell

- - Mafalda Campbell, 90, passed away on August 3, 2020 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She was born on July 25, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Maria (Ellero) and Louis Celotti. Mafalda, Muffy to her friends, grew up in Detroit and graduated from Northern High School. She later worked at the offices of DeSoto car company where she met John F. Campbell. They married on July 25, 1953, had four children, and spent almost fifty-six years of marriage together until John's death in 2009. Muffy was a first generation American and spoke fluent Italian. She was proud of her family's Northern Italian heritage and was known for her delicious homemade pastas, cannoli's, polenta and other treats enjoyed by friends and family. To Mafalda food was love and no one left her home hungry. Mafalda also enjoyed arts and crafts, taking up painting in her later years. She loved to travel and visited many countries with her family. Most important to Mafalda was her family. She was mother to Deborah, Kevin, Michael and Kathleen. She was grandmother to Michael, John and Katherine. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband and sister Yolanda Gallo (Armand). Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am at St. Hugo of the Hills Church, 2215 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Belle Isle Conservancy or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mafalda's name.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
