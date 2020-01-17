|
Magdalene A. Placey
Westland - Magdalene A. Placey, nee Barazsu, January 15, 2020, age 93. "Maggie" was the beloved wife of the late William R. Placey. Loving mother of Matthew J. (Susan G.), David L., and Janice L. Weber. Grandmother of Rebecca L. and Brandon C. Weber. The family will hold a private service on Monday, January 20, at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home in Canton, Michigan. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020