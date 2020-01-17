Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalene Placey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalene A. Placey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalene A. Placey Obituary
Magdalene A. Placey

Westland - Magdalene A. Placey, nee Barazsu, January 15, 2020, age 93. "Maggie" was the beloved wife of the late William R. Placey. Loving mother of Matthew J. (Susan G.), David L., and Janice L. Weber. Grandmother of Rebecca L. and Brandon C. Weber. The family will hold a private service on Monday, January 20, at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home in Canton, Michigan. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -