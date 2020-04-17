|
Maida Abajian Altinok
Maida Abajian Altinok, 92, died on April 16, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Maida was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Kevork Abajian Altinok, her parents, Antranig and Esther Atamian, and her sister, Rose Petryszak. She was the dear mother of Victoria Sarkisian and Jacqueline (Steven) Boskovich. She was a loving grandmother to Melanie, Andrew, and Nicole.
Maida was born April 10, 1928 in Highland Park, Michigan, and was a longtime resident of Livonia. She was known for her very gentle and caring nature. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan. Donations in memory of Maida can be made to the or to St. John's Armenian Church in Southfield, Michigan.
A future service will be conducted through St. John Armenian Church. To send a loving message, please visit Maida's obituary at www.ekfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020