Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Woodward at 12 Mile Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maj Usaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maj Brian Kent Peaslee (Ret) Usaf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maj Brian Kent Peaslee (Ret) Usaf Obituary
Maj (Ret) Brian Kent Peaslee, USAF

- - Age 54, died peacefully at home March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Chestra. Loving father of Frank (Jane), Kent, Irene, Thomas, and Beck Peaslee. Dear son of Roland and the late Bonnie Peaslee. Cherished brother of Alan (Patricia) Peaslee, Jay (Kirsten) Peaslee, and Dian (Jerry) Carmody. Son-in-law of Ronald and the late Cynthia Becker. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road, Saturday & Sunday 2-7pm. Rosary both evenings at 7pm. Funeral Mass at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Woodward at 12 Mile Road, Monday 12 Noon. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11:30am. Memorials appreciated to Shrine Church, Shrine High School, or a .

Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now