Maj (Ret) Brian Kent Peaslee, USAF
- - Age 54, died peacefully at home March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Chestra. Loving father of Frank (Jane), Kent, Irene, Thomas, and Beck Peaslee. Dear son of Roland and the late Bonnie Peaslee. Cherished brother of Alan (Patricia) Peaslee, Jay (Kirsten) Peaslee, and Dian (Jerry) Carmody. Son-in-law of Ronald and the late Cynthia Becker. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road, Saturday & Sunday 2-7pm. Rosary both evenings at 7pm. Funeral Mass at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Woodward at 12 Mile Road, Monday 12 Noon. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11:30am. Memorials appreciated to Shrine Church, Shrine High School, or a .
Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019