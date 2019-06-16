|
Maj. Vincent J. Lizzio
- - Maj. Vincent J. Lizzio, age 82, was born on November 20, 1936 in Queens, NY. He passed away on June 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years to Antonia. Loving father of Vincent P. (Marcia) Lizzio and Susan Lizzio. Proud grandfather of Vinny (Jenine), Zach (Lindsey), and Sarah Lizzio. Dear brother of Paul (Donna) Lizio and Lucille Gallagher. Vincent was proud to serve twice in Vietnam. He was an avid golfer and loved his family dearly. Visitation will take place at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, on Monday (June 17th) from 4:00pm -8:00pm, with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12311 19 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. He will lie instate at 9:30am until time of Mass 10:00am. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Family requests donations to . Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019