Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Major General John Thomas Buck, USAF, Retired

Farmington - 87, passed away March 18, 2019. Surviving are his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy; children, Tom (Karen), Judi Mynsberge, Michael (Judy Apostolico-Buck), Kevin (Anne) and Mary Gillman; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 1-4 pm, with military honors rendered at 3:30 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The Air Force Museum Foundation, Attn: Development, P.O. Box 1903, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH, 45433; Fisher House Michigan, 3250 Plymouth Road, #103, Ann Arbor, MI, 48105; or the University of Michigan Buck Family Scholarship, (for the benefit of students from Farmington attending the University of Michigan), Buck Family Scholarship - 571768, University of Michigan, College of Literature, Science and the Arts, 101 N. Main St., Suite 850, (734) 615-6347. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
