|
|
Malcolm G. Dade, Jr.
Malcolm G. Dade Jr., passed away on Tuesday, December 18, at age 88. Born May 7, 1931, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, his family moved to Detroit in 1936. After working with various city and state organizations, he retired from Detroit Edison in 1994 and moved with his wife to South Carolina. They returned to Detroit in March so he could be near family. He leaves his loving wife Kitty; son, Malcolm III; daughters Sharon and Karen; granddaughters Rayone and Ashley; brother Duwain; sisters Margaret and Julie; and many other relatives and friends. Final services will be held at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201 at 10:30 with visitation at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cathedral Church of St. Paul or to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1300 Pine St., Columbia, SC 29204.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019