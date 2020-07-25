Malcolm Stewart Macdonald
- - Malcolm Stewart Macdonald, known to many as "Mac", died on July 18, 2020 of a heart attack in his sleep at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, at the age of 80. Mac, the son of Neil McLean Macdonald and Mary M. W. Baird Macdonald, was born in 1940 in England but he retained his Scottish identity throughout his life. He spent his first three birthdays in an air raid shelter during WWII which helped shape the courage and strength that characterized him. At the age of 19 he joined Ford of Britain in Dagenham, England. He earned an accounting degree while working there and in 1963 moved to the U.S. to attend Harvard Business School. After business school he joined Ford U.S. While at Ford, Mac was a strategic and forward-thinking Treasury expert, leading industry best practices in financing, capital allocation, investment and risk management. Mac was also dedicated to talent development and diversity, such that numerous corporate treasurers, investors and CFOs, many of whom are women, count Mac as the key leader that shaped their careers and who strive to carry on his commitment to integrity and excellence. He spent a total of 46 years in Ford Finance and ended his career as Vice President and Treasurer. While attending Harvard Business School, he met his beloved wife of 45 years, Abby (Nicholls Howd) (who passed away in 2009), with whom he had two daughters, Alison (who passed away in 2009) and Eleanor. In 2010 he married Cynthia (Morrill Dodd) with whom he enjoyed the last 10 years of his life. Mac loved his family, fine wine and dining, the theater, world travel, summers in New Hampshire and golf. He appreciated and enjoyed the company of his many friends. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, daughter Eleanor (Alex Kobak) Macdonald, step-daughter Elizabeth Lwanga, son-in-law Rob (Barbara) McLain and grandchildren Penelope, Stuart and Oliver Kobak, and Stewart, Ely and Marney McLain. Because of COVID19 restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date in Bloomfield Hills and in Marlborough, NH. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to the Shaw Theatre Festival (Canada) or Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit) would be welcome. A memorial page has been set up mykeeper.com/profile/MalcolmMacMacdonald/
to contribute stories and memories of Mac and to share details about future services.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com