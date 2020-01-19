|
Mamie Marinkov
Marinkov, Mamie age 104 - January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the Dobroslav "Dan" Marinkov, and dear mother of the late Donna Marinkov. Cherished aunt of John (Ann Marie) Doychich, and Helen (Greg) Near. Mamie was predeceased by her parents and siblings Dorothy (Emil) Doychich and Alexander Vezelich. Visitation Monday 3-9pm with a 7pm Pomen Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Mrs. Marinkov will lie in state Tuesday 10am at St. Lazarus Serbian Orthodox Church in Detroit followed by Funeral Services at 11am. Memorial donations are appreciated to the church. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020