Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:15 PM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
Manuel George Bardallis
Manuel George Bardallis

Bardallis, Manuel George, age 87, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving father of Michael (Annette May) Bardallis, Peter (Tara) Bardallis and David Bardallis. Dear brother of Edward (Terri) Bardallis, Socrates Bardallis and Katherine Van Poperin. Dearest grandfather of Eric, Athena, Ariana, Andrew and Brett. Dear great grandfather of Mia and Henry.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
