Manuel George Bardallis
Bardallis, Manuel George, age 87, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving father of Michael (Annette May) Bardallis, Peter (Tara) Bardallis and David Bardallis. Dear brother of Edward (Terri) Bardallis, Socrates Bardallis and Katherine Van Poperin. Dearest grandfather of Eric, Athena, Ariana, Andrew and Brett. Dear great grandfather of Mia and Henry.
Visitation Monday 1 - 8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Ave., Allen Park, MI 48101
Rosary Service Monday Evening at 7:15 pm.
In State Tuesday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park.
Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019