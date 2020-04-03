Resources
Manya was quite taken with the movie Tender Mercies when it was released in 1983. She must have recognized herself in the title, for she has left behind a legacy of gentle, kind and loving gestures, both large and small. Manya was always available to listen to and support those she cared about. Funny, beautiful, creative and wise, she had a million dollar smile and a laugh to match. Her eyes sparkled, along with her wit. We are better friends, siblings, parents and citizens because of her tender, loving, devoted and caring ways. Manya may be gone, but her gifts will live on in all of hearts.

Manya (previously Mary Ann) Gerber, was born on September 2, 1938 to Joseph and Frances Kalwinski. She was preceded in death by her parents. Manya is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. George Robert Gerber; her beloved children, David John (Ruth) Gerber, Lisa Marie Plancke, and Mary Jo (Daniel P.) Hickey; her dear grandchildren, Lindsay (partner: James Macionski) Gerber, Fran (partner: Nicki Hynes) Plancke, Caroline (partner: Christian Bueno) Plancke, Paul (Kate) Hickey, Emma Hickey, and Benjamin Hickey; and her sweet great grandchildren, Max Hickey and Samantha Hickey.

A Celebration of Manya's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions will be decided on a date closer to the Celebration of Life. www.pixleyfh.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
