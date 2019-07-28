Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Road
Novi, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Road
Novi, MI
View Map
Marc A. DeNuccio D.O.

- - DeNuccio D.O. Marc A. July 25, 2019 Age 58 Beloved wife of Gail of 29 years. Loving father of Sydney (Steve Kemp) DeNuccio, Alec DeNuccio and Blake DeNuccio. Dear son of Jeanette DeNuccio. Brother of Dean (Dianne)DeNuccio. Brother-in-law of Julie (Gerry) Wilk and Denise Cox. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dr. DeNuccio enjoyed fly fishing and fowl hunting. Visitation 3-8 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800. Funeral mass 10:30 am Monday July 29, 2019 at St James Catholic Church 46325 W. 10 Mile Road Novi with visitation 10 am until time of mass. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



