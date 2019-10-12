Services
Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Directors, L.L.C.
500 West Nine Mile Road
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 544-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marc Allen Wanat


1959 - 2019
Marc Allen Wanat Obituary
Marc Allen Wanat born, 2-13-1959, in Allen Park, Michigan, passed away on October 11, 2019. Marc was a lifelong resident of Ferndale, Hazel Park and he was 1979 graduate of Ferndale High School. Predeceased by mother Dorothea Duncan. Survived by father Ted Duncan Sr. Also survived by brothers Roman Wanat, John Wanat, Joe Wanat (Christine), Rob Duncan (Sue),Ted Duncan (Wendy), Glenn Duncan (Sonya) and 17 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Spaulding & Curtin from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
