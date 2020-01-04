Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Grieshaber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc T. Grieshaber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc T. Grieshaber Obituary
Marc T. Grieshaber

Grieshaber, Marc T. - Age 73, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband the late Judith "Judy" (nee: Childs). Dear brother of Peggy Kelty, Mary Claire Smith, Madonna Gray, Lou Grieshaber, and the late Marvin Grieshaber, Mike Grieshaber, and Madelyn Harris. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday 5pm-9pm with a 7pm Funeral Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Memorial Donations appreciated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Liburn, GA 30047 or www.LBDA.org. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -