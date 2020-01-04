|
Marc T. Grieshaber
Grieshaber, Marc T. - Age 73, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband the late Judith "Judy" (nee: Childs). Dear brother of Peggy Kelty, Mary Claire Smith, Madonna Gray, Lou Grieshaber, and the late Marvin Grieshaber, Mike Grieshaber, and Madelyn Harris. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday 5pm-9pm with a 7pm Funeral Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Memorial Donations appreciated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Liburn, GA 30047 or www.LBDA.org. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020