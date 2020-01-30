|
Marcel Joseph Dunn
Clarkston - Dunn, Marcel Joseph, 88, of Clarkston, Michigan passed away January 28, 2020. Born in Wyandotte, Michigan, son of the late Walter and Anastasia Zdunczyk; husband of Patricia Dunn for 64 years; father of David and Charles (Celeste) Dunn. Marcel graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1949, received bachelor's at MSU and veteran of the US Air Force. He was a partner in W.C. Knowles, Inc. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral Mass Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 AM at St. Daniel Catholic Church (Clarkston). Instate 10 AM. Family will receive friends Sunday from 3-7 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy), rosary 6 PM. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. To leave a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020