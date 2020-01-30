Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
View Map
Marcel Joseph Dunn Obituary
Marcel Joseph Dunn

Clarkston - Dunn, Marcel Joseph, 88, of Clarkston, Michigan passed away January 28, 2020. Born in Wyandotte, Michigan, son of the late Walter and Anastasia Zdunczyk; husband of Patricia Dunn for 64 years; father of David and Charles (Celeste) Dunn. Marcel graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1949, received bachelor's at MSU and veteran of the US Air Force. He was a partner in W.C. Knowles, Inc. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral Mass Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 AM at St. Daniel Catholic Church (Clarkston). Instate 10 AM. Family will receive friends Sunday from 3-7 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy), rosary 6 PM. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. To leave a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
