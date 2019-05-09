Services
Vanlerberghe Funeral Home
30600 Harper Ave
Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082
(586) 293-6000
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vanlerberghe Funeral Home
30600 Harper Ave
Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Vanlerberghe Funeral Home
30600 Harper Ave
Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcel Tanghe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcel Richard Tanghe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcel Richard Tanghe Obituary
Marcel Richard Tanghe

- - Age 96, passed peacefully on May 3, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret of 64 years. he is survived by his children Rick (Irene) Tanghe and Sue (Rick) Wood. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Ken) Williams, John Tanghe, Sara (Mike) Martin, and Kevin (Meghan) Wood; great-grandfather of Isabel, Owen Tiluka, Brennan, Harper, Bryn, Emersyn, and our angel Conner. Many nieces and nephews.

He was proud of his Belgian heritage and a member of the Belgian American Century Club and Belgian American Association.

Memorial Contributions to the Capuchin Solanus Casey Center. Share memories at vanfuneral.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vanlerberghe Funeral Home
Download Now