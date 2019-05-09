|
Marcel Richard Tanghe
- - Age 96, passed peacefully on May 3, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret of 64 years. he is survived by his children Rick (Irene) Tanghe and Sue (Rick) Wood. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Ken) Williams, John Tanghe, Sara (Mike) Martin, and Kevin (Meghan) Wood; great-grandfather of Isabel, Owen Tiluka, Brennan, Harper, Bryn, Emersyn, and our angel Conner. Many nieces and nephews.
He was proud of his Belgian heritage and a member of the Belgian American Century Club and Belgian American Association.
Memorial Contributions to the Capuchin Solanus Casey Center. Share memories at vanfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019