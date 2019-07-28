Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Newburg United Methodist Church
36500 Ann Arbor Trail
Livonia, MI
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Newburg United Methodist Church
36500 Ann Arbor Trail
Livonia, MI
Marcelene A. Lobb

Marcelene A. Lobb Obituary
Marcelene A. Lobb

- - Marcelene A. Lobb, 89, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald, married for 68 years, 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Visitation July 29th at Schrader Howell Funeral Home, 280 S Main Street, Plymouth, Mi from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00. Funeral July 30th at Newburg United Methodist Church, 36500 Ann Arbor Trail, Livonia MI, viewing at 10:00, service at 11:00



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
