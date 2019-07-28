|
Marcelene A. Lobb
- - Marcelene A. Lobb, 89, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald, married for 68 years, 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Visitation July 29th at Schrader Howell Funeral Home, 280 S Main Street, Plymouth, Mi from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00. Funeral July 30th at Newburg United Methodist Church, 36500 Ann Arbor Trail, Livonia MI, viewing at 10:00, service at 11:00
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019