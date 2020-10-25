Marcelene "Marcy" Jean Dennis
- - Passed away October 22, 2020, age 81. Survived by her Sister-By-Heart Joyce Howell; brothers Al Dennis (Bernice), Jerry Dennis (Judy). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by her 10 siblings. She will be greatly missed by her feline pets, Watson and Thelma Thunder. Marcy was a teacher in Highland Park Public Schools for many years. Following her teaching career, she worked for the Northern Oakland County Girl Scout Council as Property Administrator. Marcy enjoyed doing many arts and crafts projects: knitting and counted cross stitch as well as creating unique, whimsical personal greeting cards and photo calendars for friends and family. Memorial tributes suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033. A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel) 248-689-0700.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com