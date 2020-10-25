1/1
Marcelene Jean "Marcy" Dennis
Marcelene "Marcy" Jean Dennis

- - Passed away October 22, 2020, age 81. Survived by her Sister-By-Heart Joyce Howell; brothers Al Dennis (Bernice), Jerry Dennis (Judy). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by her 10 siblings. She will be greatly missed by her feline pets, Watson and Thelma Thunder. Marcy was a teacher in Highland Park Public Schools for many years. Following her teaching career, she worked for the Northern Oakland County Girl Scout Council as Property Administrator. Marcy enjoyed doing many arts and crafts projects: knitting and counted cross stitch as well as creating unique, whimsical personal greeting cards and photo calendars for friends and family. Memorial tributes suggested to the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033. A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel) 248-689-0700.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
