Marcella Ann Kovalcik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Ann Kovalcik

Marcella Ann Kovalcik, 81, died June 19, 2020. Visitation at E.J. Mandziuk, June 28th 2-5 pm, rosary at 4 pm. June 29th, St Blasé Catholic Church in-state 9 am, Mass 9:30 am. Please call E.J. Mandziuk at 586.997.3838.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Rosary
04:00 PM
St Blasé Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Lying in State
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St Blasé Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved