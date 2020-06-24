Marcella Ann Kovalcik
Marcella Ann Kovalcik, 81, died June 19, 2020. Visitation at E.J. Mandziuk, June 28th 2-5 pm, rosary at 4 pm. June 29th, St Blasé Catholic Church in-state 9 am, Mass 9:30 am. Please call E.J. Mandziuk at 586.997.3838.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.