Marcella Ann Kovalcik, 81, died June 19, 2020. Visitation at E.J. Mandziuk, June 28th 2-5 pm, rosary at 4 pm. June 29th, St Blasé Catholic Church in-state 9 am, Mass 9:30 am. Please call E.J. Mandziuk at 586.997.3838.









