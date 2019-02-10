Services
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Plymouth-Canton - 86, lifetime resident of Plymouth-Canton, was reunited with her loving family in heaven on January 30, 2019.

Marcella was born on September 12, 1932, the daughter of the late Oscar and Blanche D'Haene. She touched the lives of many as a nurse for Plymouth-Canton Schools. She will be forever loved by her children, Mark, Martin, Maureen, Monica and Mitchell; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, as well as other family and friends. Arrangements provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac.

KaatzFunerals.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
