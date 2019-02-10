|
|
Marcella Clemence Dodes
Plymouth-Canton - 86, lifetime resident of Plymouth-Canton, was reunited with her loving family in heaven on January 30, 2019.
Marcella was born on September 12, 1932, the daughter of the late Oscar and Blanche D'Haene. She touched the lives of many as a nurse for Plymouth-Canton Schools. She will be forever loved by her children, Mark, Martin, Maureen, Monica and Mitchell; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, as well as other family and friends. Arrangements provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019