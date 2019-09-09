Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Priscilla Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Church
Marcella (Marcy) Groulx Obituary
Marcella (Marcy) Groulx

Liviona - Marcella (Marcy) Groulx, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Jon Groulx for 47 years, daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria (Skrocki) Burek. Marcella leaves behind two loving and devoted daughters, Karen Groulx and Kate Thomas (Shawn) and two cherished grandchildren, Ellie and Emma. Marcella is survived by her siblings and their spouses, brother Dennis and his wife Lynn and sister Barbara and husband Mark Toher. She was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews and a wonderful sister-in-law.

Marcella was raised and educated in Utica, NY and attended St. Rose College in Albany, NY. She enjoyed her career as a paralegal and worked many years for Creighton, McLean and Shea in Livonia, MI.

She spent her last few months in the loving care of The Retreat in Northville, MI.

Visitation will be at R.G. & G.R. Harris funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1-9 pm. with a scripture service at 7:00 . She will be in state on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Priscilla Church at 9:00 a.m. and funeral service at 10:00 a.m..

Contributions can be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation and the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 9, 2019
