Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
Marcella M. Pioch

Marcella M. Pioch Obituary
Marcella M. Pioch

Ann Arbor - Marcella M. Pioch, age 98, of Ann Arbor, died December 6, 2019. She was born October 2, 1921 in Detroit to Carl and Viola Pioch.

Surviving are numerous friends including Joanne Trachtman, Elizabeth Turkish and the wonderful staff at Glacier Hills in Ann Arbor.

Miss. Pioch worked in the personnel department at Michigan Bell for 30 years, retiring in 1953. She was a member of the Birmingham-Bloomfield Art Assoc., the Michigan watercolor society and the founder's society of the D.I.A. and was herself a wonderful artist.

Funeral Monday, December 16, 2019. Please call Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, Royal Oak for details (248) 541-4400. Burial, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
