Marcella Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Moore

Detroit - It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death our beloved mother, Marcella Moore (80) and friend who passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Ken Newton, Keith Newton, Raynard Newton and Daphne Moore and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on May 28, 2020 at Kemp Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. She will always be in our hearts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved