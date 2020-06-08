Marcella Moore



Detroit - It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death our beloved mother, Marcella Moore (80) and friend who passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Ken Newton, Keith Newton, Raynard Newton and Daphne Moore and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on May 28, 2020 at Kemp Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. She will always be in our hearts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store