Marcella Nowak
Sterling Heights - April 2, 2019 Age 92. Beloved wife of the late John (1996) for 49 years. Loving mother of Thomas (Sue) and John. Proud grandmother of David (Amy), Michael (Brandy), and great-grandmother of Natalie, Alison, Aidan, and Sawyer. Dear sister of Joanne (Herb) Galliker. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by many admiring neighbors, friends, and acquaintances. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Twp) 54880 Vandyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019