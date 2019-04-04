Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Nowak


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcella Nowak Obituary
Marcella Nowak

Sterling Heights - April 2, 2019 Age 92. Beloved wife of the late John (1996) for 49 years. Loving mother of Thomas (Sue) and John. Proud grandmother of David (Amy), Michael (Brandy), and great-grandmother of Natalie, Alison, Aidan, and Sawyer. Dear sister of Joanne (Herb) Galliker. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by many admiring neighbors, friends, and acquaintances. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Twp) 54880 Vandyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now