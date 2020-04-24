Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Marcelline Sparschu
Marcelline (Marcy) Sparschu

1936 - 2020


1936 - 2020
Marcelline (Marcy) Sparschu Obituary
Marcelline (Marcy) Sparschu

Marcelline (Marcy) Sparschu (nee Pierce). Born in Detroit, MI, on February 12, 1936 to the proud parents of Josephine Suder and Michael Pierce. Passed away April 20, 2020, at Beaumont-Dearborn hospital, Dearborn, MI, from complications of COVID-19. Marcy resided in Warren, MI, for 60 years before moving with her husband Tom Sparschu of 61 years to Henry Ford Village, Dearborn, MI, for the last 13 months. Beloved mother of Mark Steven (Claudia), Glenn Alan (Rochelle) and Linda Colleen. Also survived by three loving grandchildren. Private funeral services arranged at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn, MI . Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, MI. A memorial service will be held at some future date. Memorial contributions maybe made to the - Greater Michigan Chapter.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
