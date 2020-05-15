|
Marcia A. Nichol
Royal Oak - Marcia Nichol of Royal Oak, MI, passed away Monday, May 11th in her home. She was 81 years old.
She was preceded in death by her brother Bill. Marcia is survived by loving sons Andy (Jody) and Sam (Leslie), adoring grandchildren Tony, Annie, Jonah, and Elle, sister-in-law Lynn Boukalik, and nephews Will, Brian, and James.
Marcia was born in Cleveland, OH on December 20th, 1938 to the late Dr. William and Wanda (Sowinski) Boukalik. She attended Wellesley College and graduated in 1960. She worked at Harvard University after graduation and moved to New York City in 1961. She received a scholarship to attend Columbia University and was admitted to their Executive MBA program. Marcia received her Master's degree in 1975.
Marcia and her family moved to Michigan in 1976, where she took a position with GM as an HR Manager. One of her proudest accomplishments was mediating contract negotiations between GM management and the UAW. She was highly regarded by both parties due to her competency and integrity.
Marcia had a zest for life, boundless enthusiasm, and a never-ending curiosity. She was passionate about the arts and attended painting and print classes for over 15 years. She was deeply committed to her church and made many close friends there.
Marcia will be missed greatly by her family and friends. There will be a small service for immediate family held at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham May 23rd followed by a memorial service at a later date.
Donations can be sent to the
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 16, 2020