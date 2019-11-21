|
Marcia Ann Russell
Shelby Township - Russell, Marcia Ann, age 80 of Shelby Township, passed away November 18, 2019. Loving wife of the late Ronald, dear mother of Cynthia Russell, Cathleen King and the late Christine Russell, cherished grandmother of Adam Russell, Dwight Russell and April King. Sister of the late Delores Horner. Memorial Service, Monday December 2, 2019 12:00 noon at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday 10:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Marcia's name may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center or Mom's Demand Action. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019