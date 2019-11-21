Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Ann Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Ann Russell Obituary
Marcia Ann Russell

Shelby Township - Russell, Marcia Ann, age 80 of Shelby Township, passed away November 18, 2019. Loving wife of the late Ronald, dear mother of Cynthia Russell, Cathleen King and the late Christine Russell, cherished grandmother of Adam Russell, Dwight Russell and April King. Sister of the late Delores Horner. Memorial Service, Monday December 2, 2019 12:00 noon at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday 10:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Marcia's name may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center or Mom's Demand Action. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -