Opalewski, Marcia Ewalda (nee Burg), Age 77, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard, whom she married in 1964. Loving mother of Stacy (Russ) Zanke, Eric and Sara (Scott) Ault. Proud grandmother of Kimberlyn Zanke, Kyle Zanke, Grace Opalewski, Jack Opalewski and Garrison Ault. Dear sister of Mark (Shirley) Burg, Patricia (Michael) Pavich and the late Marlin Burg. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be planned at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020