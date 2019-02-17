Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Marcia Bottomley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Waterford, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Waterford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Bottomley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Joan Bottomley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcia Joan Bottomley Obituary
Marcia Joan Bottomley

Waterford - BOTTOMLEY, Marcia Joan of Waterford, passed away February 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving sister of Max (late Martha) Bottomley, Shirley Wahlstrom, sister in law of Pauline "Petie" Bottomley and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Theo Bottomley and brother Donald Otis Bottomley. Marica was a physical education teacher for the Warren Consolidated Schools for over 30 years. She was a devout Episcopalian who was involved in many parish and diocesan functions. She enjoyed traveling the world and attending many World Olympics. Marcia walked the Mackinaw Bridge and was an avid biker belonging to the "Wandering Wheels". Memorial Mass Saturday, February 23, 11:00am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Waterford. Friends may visit 10am at the church until mass. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or Canterbury on the Lake Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now