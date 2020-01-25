Services
Marcia (Smith) Olson

- - January 22, 2020 Age 83. Beloved wife of Robert R. Olson, DDS for 61 years. Dear mother of Kathryn Lalko (Patrick) and Ken Olson (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Clayton Lalko (Meghan), Elisabeth Olson, Kevin Lalko, Emily Olson, Alyssa Lalko and Olivia Lalko. Sister of Eleanor Robertson (Bernard). Family will receive friends Friday (Jan 31) 2 - 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday (Feb 1) 11 a.m. at Northbrook Presbyterian Church, 22055 W. 14 Mile Rd. (at Lahser Rd.), Beverly Hills. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the church. Memorial tributes to American Diabetes Association of Michigan.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
