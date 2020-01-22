Resources
Marcia Anne Sisco passed peacefully in her sleep on January 4, 2020. Marcia is survived by her husband Donald F. Sisco, children; Bryan (Christina) Kincaid, Donald R. (Donna) Sisco, Tony (Karen) Sisco and Danita Sisco. Marcia also enjoyed 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Marcia was an RN for 31 years. She enjoyed her patients and was blessed by helping others especially when she was asked to serve at the Pentagon on 9-11.

A memorial service will be held at her final resting place in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers please donate to "The Meadows" at Christian Care Community in Louisville, KY.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
