Margalida Arbulu passed away quietly on November 12, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her three children, Agustin V. Arbulu and his wife, Marcia Nussbaum Arbulu, Victor A. Arbulu, and Maria A. Arbulu and her husband, Moses Saybe, five grandchildren, Sarah Arbulu Hinkle, Victor A. Arbulu, Jr, Agustin (Tre) Arbulu, Cheyenne Arbulu, Lucas W. Arbulu and five great-grandchildren. Those who wish to further honor the memory of Margalida C. Arbulu may do so by contribution to a . For questions, call The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019