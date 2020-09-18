1/1
Lyon Township - 75, passed away September 12, 2020, after a short, sudden illness. Margaret was born March 30, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Edmund and Anna (nee Doyle) Nowakowski. She married David E. Drzinski on November 29, 1968. Surviving Margaret are her cherished sister, Barbara (Terrence) Curtis; and loving relatives - niece, Jacqueline (Thadeus) Bogert; nephew, Brian (April) Curtis; great nephew and niece, Brandon Curtis and Avery Curtis; cousin, John M. (Mary) Doyle; and many lifelong friends. Sadly, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, David, on June 11, 1991; and cousins, Raymond Doyle and Maureen Czarnecki. Margaret was interred next to David following private graveside prayers at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, officiated by Fr. Mark Brauer from Our Lady of Sorrows, Farmington. A memorial mass will be celebrated once our country has returned to health. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Solanus Casey Center or the Cloistered Dominican Nuns through the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
