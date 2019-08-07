|
|
Margaret Ann "Marge" McMullen
- - August 5, 2019, Age 89. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill." Dear mother of Mary Ann Bianchette (Dave) and Nancy Fisher (Fred). Cherished grandmother of Mike Bianchette (Colleen) and Samantha Fisher. Dear great-grandmother of Gianni and Giuliana Bianchette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday (today) 2-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (Between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019