A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
Margaret Ann "Marge" McMullen


1930 - 2019
- - August 5, 2019, Age 89. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill." Dear mother of Mary Ann Bianchette (Dave) and Nancy Fisher (Fred). Cherished grandmother of Mike Bianchette (Colleen) and Samantha Fisher. Dear great-grandmother of Gianni and Giuliana Bianchette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday (today) 2-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (Between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019
