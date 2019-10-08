Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret Ann Mooney Obituary
Margaret Ann Mooney

Huntington Woods - Mooney, Margaret Ann age 76, long time resident of Huntington Woods, Michigan passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 in Royal Oak. She was born in Detroit on Monday, May 10, 1943 to Samuel and Vera Todd. She was the beloved wife of William Mooney; dear sister of Christine McCaffrey; caring mother of Doug (Tracy) Mooney; and cherished grandmother of Elise Mooney, Kaitlyn Mooney, and Evan Mooney. She is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Vera Todd; her sons Jeffrey Mooney, and Danny Mooney; and her sister Kathleen Todd. The family will be receiving friends from 2-8 PM on Thursday, October 10 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Rd. Berkley, MI 48072 (on 12 Mile, 2 blocks W. of Woodward). Her funeral service is being held at 11 AM on Friday, October 11 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home with burial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Ronald McDonald House Detroit. https://rmhc-detroit.org. Share your memories at www.SawyerFuller.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
