|
|
Margaret Ann Smith
Margaret Ann Smith passed away October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 72.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Betty Smith, and her sister, Karen Ritchie.
Margaret is lovingly remembered by her siblings, Sandy Gdula, Steve Smith and his wife Gwen, her four children, Patricia Martin, Bill Pascoe (wife Nina), Sandra DeToto (husband Anthony) and Andrew Leggat (wife Jenny), 8 grandsons, and 1 great grandson.
Margaret was born in Warren and attended Clintondale High School. She moved to Florida after high school and started a family before returning to Michigan in 1985. In retirement in 2007, she moved to Texas and was a daily fixture in her grandsons lives.
She loved reading, wrote short stories and poetry, and enjoyed solving cross word puzzles. Maggie also enjoyed spending time with her family. She taught her children and grandchildren to play cards, prepare family recipes, to appreciate sarcastic humor, and the value of family. She was an active member at Crosspoint Church in Houston.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Rockpointe Community Church, at 38100 Utica Road in Sterling Heights. The celebration of life will begin at 11:00 am with the Memorial Service starting at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020